Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 477,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

