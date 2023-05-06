Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $413.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

