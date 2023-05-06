Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,688 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock worth $2,370,033 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.