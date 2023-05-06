Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,337 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

