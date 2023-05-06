Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

