Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.31.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

