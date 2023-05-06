Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

