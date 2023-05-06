Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.37 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

