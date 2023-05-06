Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.71 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

