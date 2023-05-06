Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 657 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $77.27 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.