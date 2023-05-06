Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 277 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $129,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

