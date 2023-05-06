Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,795 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

