Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

