Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 230 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.