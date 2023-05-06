Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40 billion-$21.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight Capital restated a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 3,533,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

