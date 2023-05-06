Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.53 billion-$5.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

