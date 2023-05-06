Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

EMR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,536,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.88.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

