Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. 3,885,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,912. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
