Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.07

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 494775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

