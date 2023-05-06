Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

