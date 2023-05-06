DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

