Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,216 ($15.19).

DNLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($14.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,067.18. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.51, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

About Dunelm Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,540.54%.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

