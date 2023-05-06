Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Announces Earnings Results

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $155.83 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.74%.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
