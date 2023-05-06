Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ducommun by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.