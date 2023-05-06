DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.13

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1039846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.