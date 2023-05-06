DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.13

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1039846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.
DRDGOLD Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
