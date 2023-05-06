DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CAO Erik Bradbury Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75.

DKNG stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

