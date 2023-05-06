Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.09 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

