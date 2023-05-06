Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 510,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

