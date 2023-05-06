Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

