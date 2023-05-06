Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 546,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.