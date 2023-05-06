Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $227.78. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

