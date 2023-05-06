Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,000.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 164,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.