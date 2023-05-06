Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 18,042 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

