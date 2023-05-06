Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

