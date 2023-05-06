Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $459,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

