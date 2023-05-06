Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 448,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

