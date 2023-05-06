Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 7,668 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,457,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.