Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

