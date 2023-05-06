Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $396.36 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.72 billion and approximately $396.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00288767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,235,356,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

