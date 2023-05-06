DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DocGo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
