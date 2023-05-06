Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Digital China Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital China (DCHIF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.