DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) CFO Scott M. Robertson Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $38.00 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

