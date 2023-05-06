DeXe Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. DeXe has a total market cap of $102.70 million and $1.94 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.95353669 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,884,985.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

