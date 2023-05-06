Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.