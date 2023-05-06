Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.