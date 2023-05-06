Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $239.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of CAR opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $270.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.51.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

