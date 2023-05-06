Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

