Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $182.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

