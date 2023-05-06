Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 10,043,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

