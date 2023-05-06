Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

